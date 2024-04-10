Wise (LON:WISE) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,140 ($14.43) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Wise stock opened at GBX 959.50 ($12.14) on Tuesday. Wise has a 52-week low of GBX 490 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 997.50 ($12.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 893.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 810.94. The firm has a market cap of £9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,566.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.04), for a total transaction of £251,095.52 ($317,802.20). In related news, insider Terri Duhon acquired 119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 839 ($10.62) per share, with a total value of £998.41 ($1,263.65). Also, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.04), for a total transaction of £251,095.52 ($317,802.20). 28.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

