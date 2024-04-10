William Blair Weighs in on PowerFleet, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PWFL)

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PowerFleet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Becker anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PowerFleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $4.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $166.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.72. PowerFleet has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,228,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,014 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,604,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,974,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 147,408 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,694,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 328,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,604,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 283,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

