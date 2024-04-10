Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Down to $2.93

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $2.77. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 64,885 shares traded.

Wheels Up Experience Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $2.47. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 38.89% and a negative return on equity of 291.29%. The company had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $72,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,707 shares in the company, valued at $95,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Knighthead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $125,365,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

