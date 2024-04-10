Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Lowered to “Hold” at Vertical Research

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $154.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $162.06 on Monday. Westlake has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $162.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.65 and a 200-day moving average of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,225. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the first quarter worth $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Westlake during the second quarter worth $36,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

