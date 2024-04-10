Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Westhaven Gold Price Performance
Shares of WTHVF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 38,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,917. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.
About Westhaven Gold
