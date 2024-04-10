Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

Shares of WTHVF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 38,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,917. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

