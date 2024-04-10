Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,495 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $70.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.