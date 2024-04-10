Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WAL. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.98. 339,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,811. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 170.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 815,737 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $4,873,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 489.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,333,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

