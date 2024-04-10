Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WAL opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. State Street Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,855 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,957,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,940,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 489.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,333,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $32,430,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.