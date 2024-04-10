Wells Fargo & Company Increases American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $250.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

AXP traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $217.43. 1,218,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,834. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.99. The firm has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $231.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

