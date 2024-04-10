Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.98. 59,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $124.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 4.51.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In related news, VP Erika Lapish acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.86 per share, with a total value of $38,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,823. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.