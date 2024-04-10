Wedbush Comments on Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report issued on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $149.26 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $157.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.81 and a 200-day moving average of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.