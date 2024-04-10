Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Position Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,363,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,973 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.79% of Webster Financial worth $69,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,556,000 after buying an additional 21,026 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,437 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,941 shares of company stock worth $1,545,582 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial stock opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.85.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

