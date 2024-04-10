WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Earnings Results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WD-40 updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.300 EPS.

WD-40 Price Performance

WDFC opened at $255.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of -0.06. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $163.82 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.40.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 69.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

In related news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman bought 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Read More

