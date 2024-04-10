WAX Price Up 2.8% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $292.80 million and $15.39 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0853 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,161,693,093 coins and its circulating supply is 3,431,272,611 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,161,486,617.257515 with 3,431,285,361.1223297 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08713777 USD and is down -6.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $18,425,210.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

