Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.69.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Waste Connections by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $168.39 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.40 and its 200-day moving average is $149.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

