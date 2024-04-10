WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Sunday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This is an increase from WAM Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
In related news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 17,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.24 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of A$39,025.28 ($25,844.56). 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
