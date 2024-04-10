Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VITL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $135.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $397,442.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $397,442.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $172,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,698,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,554,437.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,725,514 shares of company stock valued at $193,756,369 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vital Farms by 2,798.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

