Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Upgraded at Barclays

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $145.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $114.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Visteon has a 12-month low of $108.65 and a 12-month high of $159.87.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Visteon by 51.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $40,092,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,120,000 after acquiring an additional 210,114 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 729.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 120,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

