Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.58. 143,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 939,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 18.26 and a quick ratio of 18.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $999.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 476,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,639,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,780,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,985,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after buying an additional 723,484 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after buying an additional 719,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,195,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

