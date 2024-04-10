Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the March 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Viomi Technology Price Performance
VIOT traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. 7,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viomi Technology
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viomi Technology
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.