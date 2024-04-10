Violich Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.3% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.83.

Shares of PEP traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $168.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

