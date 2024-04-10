Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report) traded down 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.89 and last traded at C$6.90. 294,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 278,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Victoria Gold from C$24.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$455.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.28.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

