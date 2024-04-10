Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report) traded down 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.89 and last traded at C$6.90. 294,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 278,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.64.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Victoria Gold from C$24.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
