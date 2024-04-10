Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Holdings Increased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,339,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,215 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $83,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCEL. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Vericel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 8.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vericel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Vericel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $169,046.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $781,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $169,046.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,480.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,193 shares of company stock worth $2,845,068 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.09. 134,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,096. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.28 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Vericel’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.