Verge (XVG) Trading Down 37.3% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $141.95 million and $136.66 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,667.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.44 or 0.00900646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00140081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00047127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.00195150 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00044103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00134738 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

