Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.66 on Wednesday, hitting $254.19. 2,622,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,926. The firm has a market cap of $358.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

