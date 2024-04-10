Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,554,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.77. 5,675,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,332,151. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $467.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

