Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Reduced by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $5.00 on Wednesday, hitting $252.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,924. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

