Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the March 15th total of 539,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,543,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,303. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2019 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $153,000.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

