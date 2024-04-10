Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the March 15th total of 539,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,543,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,303. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2019 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.