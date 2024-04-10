Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $247.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

