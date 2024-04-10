Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 3.0% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,521,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.58. 258,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.59. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $119.69.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

