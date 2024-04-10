Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Purchased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,967 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,225,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 452.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 993,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,915,000 after purchasing an additional 814,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,007,000.

Shares of VGLT opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $66.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1998 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

