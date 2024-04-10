Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the March 15th total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.25. The company had a trading volume of 168,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,605. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.87. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

