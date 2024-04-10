Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Down 99.9% in March

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the March 15th total of 9,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,024,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101,396. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average is $78.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 18,140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.