Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.63. 350,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.14. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

