Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,968 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,145,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,283,465. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

