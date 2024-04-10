Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.09. 12,695,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,434,718. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

