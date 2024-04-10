Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 1.7% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.20. 422,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,682. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $105.51 and a 52-week high of $137.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average of $120.86.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

