Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 914 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Value Partners Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $6.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,429. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.47.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

