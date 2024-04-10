Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 914 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Value Partners Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.
Lowe’s Companies Price Performance
LOW stock traded down $6.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,429. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.47.
Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lowe’s Companies
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.