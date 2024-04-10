Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 647 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.94. 653,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.36.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

