Value Partners Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 559,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 431,969 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 3.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $44,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 97.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $379,052,000 after buying an additional 2,711,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,982,497. The stock has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

