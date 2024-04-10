Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,226. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $222.99.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.96.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

