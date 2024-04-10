Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $78.89 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 6.5% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $78,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.82. 6,956,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,628,029. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $197.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

