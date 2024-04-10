Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $66.53 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326,448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 106,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises 5.5% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $66,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,346,000 after purchasing an additional 64,152 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 217,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,191,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,013,000 after buying an additional 21,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 888,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,816. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.7843 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

