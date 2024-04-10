Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $6.03 Million Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Fortis makes up approximately 0.5% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 109,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.00. 278,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4382 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

