Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $3.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.52. 1,218,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,625. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

