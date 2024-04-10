Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys 62,984 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 62,984 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 535.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,926,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,390,730. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $157.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

