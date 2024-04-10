Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $8.04

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $8.38. Valneva shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 1,293 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VALN shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $587.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

