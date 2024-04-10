Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Trading Down 8.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.1% on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Valley National Bancorp traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.35. 3,007,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,183,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

