US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) Short Interest Up 512.5% in March

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 512.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USVN stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1638 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

About US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve.

