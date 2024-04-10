US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,160,000 shares, a growth of 199,244.3% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,435,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 1,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 139,063 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 240.1% in the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 29,471 shares during the last quarter.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2153 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

